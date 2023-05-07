Red Cross staff carry bodies of flash flood victims in the village of Bushushu, South Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
176 dead, many more missing after Congo floods and landslides
- South Kivu Governor Théo Ngwabidje visited the area and posted on Twitter that the provincial government had dispatched medical, shelter and food supplies
- Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi has declared a national day of mourning on Monday to honour the victims
Red Cross staff carry bodies of flash flood victims in the village of Bushushu, South Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE