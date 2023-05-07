Red Cross staff carry bodies of flash flood victims in the village of Bushushu, South Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
176 dead, many more missing after Congo floods and landslides

  • South Kivu Governor Théo Ngwabidje visited the area and posted on Twitter that the provincial government had dispatched medical, shelter and food supplies
  • Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi has declared a national day of mourning on Monday to honour the victims

Agencies

Updated: 2:11am, 7 May, 2023

Red Cross staff carry bodies of flash flood victims in the village of Bushushu, South Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
