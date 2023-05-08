Yemeni evacuees disembark after docking at Jeddah port, Saudi Arabia. The Sudan fighting, which broke out after months of escalating tension between the country’s military and a rival paramilitary group, has so far killed at least 550 people and displaced hundreds of thousands. Photo: AP
No breakthrough in Saudi-hosted Sudan talks: Saudi diplomat

  • Multiple truce deals have been declared, without effect, since fighting erupted on April 15 in the poverty-stricken country with a history of instability
  • The fierce combat has killed hundreds of people, wounded thousands and sparked multiple warnings of a ‘catastrophic’ humanitarian crisis

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:18pm, 8 May, 2023

