Congolese Red Cross volunteers carry a body from the mud of a person who died during heavy flooding. Photo: AFP
Over 5,500 still missing in Congo after floods, says official
- More than 400 people were killed when torrential rain caused landslides and flash floods
- Floods are latest major disaster in Africa highlighting vulnerability of countries with poor urban planning and weak infrastructure to impacts of climate change
Congolese Red Cross volunteers carry a body from the mud of a person who died during heavy flooding. Photo: AFP