Congolese Red Cross volunteers carry a body from the mud of a person who died during heavy flooding. Photo: AFP
Congolese Red Cross volunteers carry a body from the mud of a person who died during heavy flooding. Photo: AFP
Africa
World /  Africa

Over 5,500 still missing in Congo after floods, says official

  • More than 400 people were killed when torrential rain caused landslides and flash floods
  • Floods are latest major disaster in Africa highlighting vulnerability of countries with poor urban planning and weak infrastructure to impacts of climate change

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:19pm, 9 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Congolese Red Cross volunteers carry a body from the mud of a person who died during heavy flooding. Photo: AFP
Congolese Red Cross volunteers carry a body from the mud of a person who died during heavy flooding. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE