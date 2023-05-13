Sudan’s army and rival paramilitary RSF sign a declaration in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia that signifies their commitment to protect the civilians of Sudan but not to a ceasefire. Photo: Reuters
Sudan’s army and rival paramilitary RSF sign a declaration in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia that signifies their commitment to protect the civilians of Sudan but not to a ceasefire. Photo: Reuters
War and conflict
World /  Africa

Blasts rock Khartoum as Sudan’s warring factions affirm humanitarian pledge

  • Envoys are in still in the Saudi city of Jeddah after a week of talks ‘to protect Sudan from any escalation that will lead to … catastrophe’
  • As brutal warfare in Sudan’s densely populated capital enters its fifth week, a witness reported army air strikes on paramilitary forces

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:20pm, 13 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Sudan’s army and rival paramilitary RSF sign a declaration in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia that signifies their commitment to protect the civilians of Sudan but not to a ceasefire. Photo: Reuters
Sudan’s army and rival paramilitary RSF sign a declaration in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia that signifies their commitment to protect the civilians of Sudan but not to a ceasefire. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE