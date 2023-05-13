Sudan’s army and rival paramilitary RSF sign a declaration in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia that signifies their commitment to protect the civilians of Sudan but not to a ceasefire. Photo: Reuters
Blasts rock Khartoum as Sudan’s warring factions affirm humanitarian pledge
- Envoys are in still in the Saudi city of Jeddah after a week of talks ‘to protect Sudan from any escalation that will lead to … catastrophe’
- As brutal warfare in Sudan’s densely populated capital enters its fifth week, a witness reported army air strikes on paramilitary forces
Sudan’s army and rival paramilitary RSF sign a declaration in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia that signifies their commitment to protect the civilians of Sudan but not to a ceasefire. Photo: Reuters