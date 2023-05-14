Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, wearing.a pink jacket, appears at the Shanzu law courts in Mombasa on May 5. Photo: AFP
Death toll in Kenya starvation cult exceeds 200 as authorities unearth 22 more bodies
- Police believe most of the bodies found in a forest near the Indian Ocean town of Malindi belong to followers of taxi driver-turned-preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie
- 26 people have been arrested over the deaths, including Mackenzie, who is accused of inciting followers to starve to death ‘to meet Jesus’
