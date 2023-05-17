Hippos are seen in Malawi’s Liwonde National Park. Photo: Shutterstock
Africa
Baby dead, 23 people missing after hippo hits boat in Malawi

  • Police managed to pull 13 people out of the Shire River after their canoe capsized, and a desperate search is under way for the remaining passengers
  • Boat accidents are common in Malawi, where the lack of regular water transport forces many to cross lakes and rivers in sometimes rickety vessels

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:09am, 17 May, 2023

