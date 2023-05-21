Soldiers of the Sudanese army stand near their vehicle on a road blocked with bricks in Khartoum, Sudan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Sudan’s army and paramilitary RSF sign seven-day ceasefire, sources from both sides say
- The new agreement calls for a seven-day ceasefire to begin 48 hours after signing. Numerous previous ceasefire agreements were violated
- The fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has plunged the country into chaos and displaced more than a million people
