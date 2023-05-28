Sudanese army soldiers rest next to a building in Khartoum during a ceasefire that has allowed beleaguered civilians to venture out, even as they await safe aid corridors and escape routes. Photo: AFP
US, Saudi Arabia call for warring sides in Sudan to extend ‘imperfect’ ceasefire
- In a joint statement early Sunday, the US and Saudi Arabia called for an extension of the current truce which expires at 9:45pm local time on Monday
- The Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force, battling for control of Sudan since mid-April, agreed last week to the weeklong truce, brokered by the US and the Saudis
