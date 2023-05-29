Women carrying belongings walk down a street in Omdurman, a city in war-torn Sudan, on Monday, the day a one-week ceasefire aiming to allow humanitarian aid for civilians is due to expire. Photo: AFP
Sudan bloodshed may see 1 million flee: UN

  • More than 350,000 people have fled across Sudan’s borders since war between army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted on April 15
  • UN refugee agency said estimates of 1 million fleeing by October ‘may be conservative’; crisis has ‘potential to destabilise entire region and beyond’

Reuters
Updated: 11:14pm, 29 May, 2023

