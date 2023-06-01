Sudan’s General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stands among troops at an unknown location, in this picture released on Tuesday. Photo: Sudanese Armed Forces via Reuters
Sudan army quits truce talks, attacks paramilitary bases
- The Rapid Support Forces faced artillery fire from General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s troops, each side blaming the other for violating ceasefire terms
- The war is now in its 47th day, with more than 1,800 people killed and 1.2 million displaced
