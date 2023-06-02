Foreign ministers of BRICS with representatives from Africa and the global South during a summit in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Reuters
Foreign ministers of BRICS with representatives from Africa and the global South during a summit in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Reuters
South Africa
World /  Africa

BRICS meet with ‘friends’ seeking closer ties amid push to expand bloc

  • Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are considering expanding the membership, and a growing number of countries have expressed interest
  • Once viewed as a loose association of disparate emerging economies, BRICS has in recent years taken more concrete shape, driven initially by China

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:11pm, 2 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Foreign ministers of BRICS with representatives from Africa and the global South during a summit in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Reuters
Foreign ministers of BRICS with representatives from Africa and the global South during a summit in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE