Foreign ministers of BRICS with representatives from Africa and the global South during a summit in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Reuters
BRICS meet with ‘friends’ seeking closer ties amid push to expand bloc
- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are considering expanding the membership, and a growing number of countries have expressed interest
- Once viewed as a loose association of disparate emerging economies, BRICS has in recent years taken more concrete shape, driven initially by China
