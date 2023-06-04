People check the rubble of their destroyed home after strikes at Allamat district in Khartoum, Sudan. On Saturday, volunteers had to bury 180 unidentified bodies. Photo: AP
180 unidentified bodies buried as air raids, artillery fire and explosions rock Sudan’s capital
- Warplanes of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s army targeted positions of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who responded with anti-aircraft fire
- Washington slapped sanctions on the warring parties on Thursday, holding both responsible for provoking ‘appalling’ bloodshed
