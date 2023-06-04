A general view of Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil processing plant. Analysts had largely expected Opec+ producers to maintain their current policy, but signs emerged this weekend that the 23 countries may make deeper cuts. Photo: AFP
Tough talks as Opec+ mulls more output cuts to boost oil price
- Analysts largely expected Opec+ producers to maintain current policy, but signs emerged this weekend that the 23 countries may make deeper cuts
- In April, some Opec+ members agreed to cut production by over one million bpd, briefly supporting prices but failed to bring about lasting recovery
