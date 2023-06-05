The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project. Photo: Handout
Africa US$4 billion 900-mile oil pipeline creates climate dilemma, ‘highlights global inequality’
- Consortium behind project, including governments and Chinese and French oil firms, says East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) will create jobs and generate revenue
- Opponents argue hundreds of oil wells will destroy ecosystems and increase emissions, and oil will be exported to nations limiting their own fossil fuel production
