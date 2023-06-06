Researcher Lee Berger holds a reconstruction of the skull of Homo naledi at Magaliesburg, South Africa in September 2015. Photo: AP
Small-brained ancient human cousins may have buried their dead

  • A surprising study shows Homo naledi may have been capable of complex behaviour that has so far only been seen in species with bigger brains
  • Researchers also found evidence of carvings on cave walls, challenging the idea that only species like Homo sapiens can create art

Associated Press

Updated: 7:07am, 6 Jun, 2023

