Mourners gather to bury victims killed by an artillery shell strike in southern Khartoum, Sudan on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Bodies and burial as Sudan fighting resumes after 24-hour ceasefire
- Witness said that only 10 minutes after the truce ended at 6am local time on Sunday, the city was rocked again by shelling and clashes
- Fighting has raged in the African country since mid-April, when Sudan’s army chief and his former deputy, who commands a paramilitary force, turned on each other
