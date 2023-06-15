Dr Reham Awwad uses an illustration on a phone to describe clitoral reconstruction surgery at the Restore FGM clinic in Cairo. In Egypt, 86 per cent of ever-married women aged 15 to 49 have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM). Photo: AFP
Egypt clinic helps women reclaim bodies scarred by genital mutilation
- Women, for years ‘deprived of pleasure’ can have clitoral reconstruction surgery at nation’s first such clinic, if they can afford it
- Millions of women and girls have had to endure female genital mutilation (FGM), with doctors often carrying out the illegal procedure
Dr Reham Awwad uses an illustration on a phone to describe clitoral reconstruction surgery at the Restore FGM clinic in Cairo. In Egypt, 86 per cent of ever-married women aged 15 to 49 have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM). Photo: AFP