Locals mourn children killed in an attack by militants on a school in western Uganda. Photo: AFP
At least 41 killed, children slashed with machetes in brutal militant attack on school in Uganda, worst for a decade
- Dormitories were set on fire and children slashed with knives and machetes in a brutal late-night assault by forces linked to Islamic State group
- It is the deadliest attack in Uganda since 76 people were killed in the twin bombings in Kampala in 2010 by Somalia-based al-Shabab group
Locals mourn children killed in an attack by militants on a school in western Uganda. Photo: AFP