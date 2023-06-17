Locals mourn children killed in an attack by militants on a school in western Uganda. Photo: AFP
Locals mourn children killed in an attack by militants on a school in western Uganda. Photo: AFP
At least 41 killed, children slashed with machetes in brutal militant attack on school in Uganda, worst for a decade

  • Dormitories were set on fire and children slashed with knives and machetes in a brutal late-night assault by forces linked to Islamic State group
  • It is the deadliest attack in Uganda since 76 people were killed in the twin bombings in Kampala in 2010 by Somalia-based al-Shabab group

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:48pm, 17 Jun, 2023

