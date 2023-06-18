People prepare food in a Khartoum neighbourhood on Friday. On Saturday, officials said airstrikes had killed 17 people, including five children, in the capital. Photo: AP
Sudan officials say air strike kills 17 people, including 5 children, in capital Khartoum
- The attack was one of the deadliest of the clashes in Sudan between the military and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces
- Saturday’s strike hit the Yormouk neighbourhood in southern Khartoum. There was no immediate comment on Saturday from either side of the conflict
People prepare food in a Khartoum neighbourhood on Friday. On Saturday, officials said airstrikes had killed 17 people, including five children, in the capital. Photo: AP