People prepare food in a Khartoum neighbourhood on Friday. On Saturday, officials said airstrikes had killed 17 people, including five children, in the capital. Photo: AP
Sudan officials say air strike kills 17 people, including 5 children, in capital Khartoum

  • The attack was one of the deadliest of the clashes in Sudan between the military and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces
  • Saturday’s strike hit the Yormouk neighbourhood in southern Khartoum. There was no immediate comment on Saturday from either side of the conflict

Associated Press
Updated: 3:13am, 18 Jun, 2023

