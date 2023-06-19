More than 170 peacekeepers have died in fighting, making MINUSMA the UN’s deadliest combat mission. File photo: AFP
More than 170 peacekeepers have died in fighting, making MINUSMA the UN’s deadliest combat mission. File photo: AFP
Africa
Mali faces spectre of anarchy after demanding UN peacekeepers leave country

  • Mali’s military regime has demanded the United Nations’ MINUSMA peacekeeping force leave the country ‘right away’
  • It marks a major turning point for the West African country, which has struggled to contain an Islamic insurgency since 2012

Reuters
Updated: 12:30pm, 19 Jun, 2023

