Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan on Friday as cashes between warring factions resumed after a three-day cease-fire expired. Photo: AP
Sudan’s paramilitary RSF claims it seized police camp as fighting rages in capital Khartoum
- The RSF posted footage of its fighters inside the camp belonging to the Central Reserve Police, some removing boxes of ammunition from a warehouse
- The conflict between the army and the RSF has entered its 11th week. Ceasefire deals agreed at talks led by the US and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah failed to stick
