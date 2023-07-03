Zulu monarch Misuzulu Zulu in 2021. A spokesman for the king said on Sunday the monarch has undergone medical tests following the sudden death of a close adviser, amid suspicions the adviser was poisoned. Photo: AFP
Zulu king treated for suspected poisoning following adviser’s sudden death
- South Africa’s King Misuzulu Zulu believes he was being poisoned after the sudden death of one of his close advisers on Saturday, the Zulu PM said
- The royal spokesman said the king was ‘in perfect health’ and criticised an ‘orchestrated agenda’ to circulate ‘baseless claims of His Majesty’s ill health’
