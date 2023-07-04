Senegal’s President Macky Sall arrives for the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris in June. Photo: AP
Africa
Senegal President Macky Sall rules out re-election bid after violent unrest

  • Rumours that the leader would try to extend his stay in power have fuelled riots in which dozens have been killed
  • Sall’s announcement is likely to quell fears of a democratic backslide in Senegal, and will trigger a search for a successor just months before the polls

Reuters
Updated: 7:54am, 4 Jul, 2023

