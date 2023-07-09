A displaced child who fled the violence by two rival Sudanese generals, in a makeshift shelter in al-Hasaheisa south of Khartoum on Saturday. At least 22 civilians were killed on Saturday in air strikes near Khartoum. Photo: AFP
At least 22 civilians killed and several injured in air strikes near Sudan’s capital Khartoum
- In Khartoum and the surrounding area, there have been frequent attacks on residential areas in addition to battles over strategic targets
- The UN says 2.9 million people in Sudan have now been displaced by the conflict, with more than 600,000 having fled to neighbouring countries
