Sudanese women attend Eid al-Adha prayer following the crisis in Sudan’s capital Khartoum. Photo: Reuters
Africa
Women, girls tell of horrific, traumatic rape, sexual assault in Sudan as conflict rages

  • Sexual assault is being committed by both sides in the fighting, which use ‘gender-based violence as a weapon of war’, human rights group says
  • Rape and sexual assault during war are aimed at humiliating a community as well as the individual – both are war crimes and breach international humanitarian law

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:28pm, 17 Jul, 2023

