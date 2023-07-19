Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after a meeting in St Petersburg, Russia in June. Photo: RIA Novosti via Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after a meeting in St Petersburg, Russia in June. Photo: RIA Novosti via Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Africa

Arresting Vladimir Putin would be declaration of war, says South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa in BRICS dilemma

  • The Russian leader has been invited to a summit in Johannesburg, but is the target of a warrant from the International Criminal Court
  • South Africa is seeking an exemption under ICC rules based on the fact that enacting the arrest could threaten the ‘security, peace and order of the state’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:40am, 19 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after a meeting in St Petersburg, Russia in June. Photo: RIA Novosti via Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after a meeting in St Petersburg, Russia in June. Photo: RIA Novosti via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE