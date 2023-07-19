Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after a meeting in St Petersburg, Russia in June. Photo: RIA Novosti via Reuters
Arresting Vladimir Putin would be declaration of war, says South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa in BRICS dilemma
- The Russian leader has been invited to a summit in Johannesburg, but is the target of a warrant from the International Criminal Court
- South Africa is seeking an exemption under ICC rules based on the fact that enacting the arrest could threaten the ‘security, peace and order of the state’
