A Congolese army tank. On Sunday, Congolese soldiers were dispatched to apprehend a soldier who killed 13 people, including 10 children, at his son’s funeral in Ituri province. Photo: AFP
Congolese soldier kills 13 civilians, including wife, after son is buried without him, officials say
- The soldier arrived home from his post to find family gathered in mourning for his son, who died on Thursday of natural causes, said the local village chief
- ‘This soldier did not like the fact that his son … was buried without his approval and in his absence,’ the chief said
