Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum presents his national statement as part of the World Leaders’ Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland in November 2021. Photo: AFP
Niger President Mohamed Bazoum held by guards in ‘attempted coup’
- The country’s African neighbours condemned the uprising, while the presidency said the army was ready to attack the guards if they did not come to their senses
- The UN, US and EU also slammed the power grab, amid concerns that West Africa’s seventh coup since 2020 could be under way
