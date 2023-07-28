Russian President Vladimir Putin, African leaders and heads of delegations pose for a photo at the Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on Friday. Photo: AFP
Putin pledges to boost Russia Africa ties, blasts rival powers for ‘divide and conquer’ approach
- Russian president is hosting heads of state from Africa in his aim to counter efforts by US and its allies to isolate Moscow over Ukraine
- Kremlin has military agreements with more than 40 African countries, supplying them with weapons and equipment, Putin said
Russian President Vladimir Putin, African leaders and heads of delegations pose for a photo at the Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on Friday. Photo: AFP