General Abdourahmane Tiani, right, has been declared as the new head of Niger by leaders of a coup. Photo: Reuters
Niger loses vital EU aid as Western countries condemn coup
- The nation is a key security partner of Western countries, helping to contain an Islamist insurgency in the region and curb the flow of migrants
- Once seen the most stable country among several unstable neighbours, Niger’s military leaders have overthrown its president, Mohamed Bazoum
