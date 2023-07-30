Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at a rally in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday. Photo: AFP
South Africa
World /  Africa

South Africa opposition leader urges Brics leaders to boycott summit in support of Vladimir Putin

  • ‘We call on the president of the People’s Republic of China, India and Brazil not to come to (the) Brics summit in solidarity with President Putin,’ Julius Malema said
  • Putin’s potential visit had posed a dilemma for South Africa, as he is the target of an ICC arrest warrant, but it was confirmed he would not take part in person

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:29am, 30 Jul, 2023

