Protesters gather in front of the French embassy in Niamey during a demonstration that followed a rally in support of Niger’s junta. Photo: AFP
African leaders give Niger junta a week to cede power or face possible use of force
- Days after the coup, it remains unclear if Niger’s new junta leaders will move towards Moscow or stick with Niger’s Western partners
- Former colonial ruler France and the EU have suspended financial aid to Niger following the coup, with the US warning that its aid could also be at stake
