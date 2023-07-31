Thousands of supporters of General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who declared himself the new leader of Niger after a coup against democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum took to the streets of Niamey to demonstrate support for the coup. Photo: EPA-EFE
Niger coup: junta says France planning strikes to free Bazoum, Chad tries to mediate
- France has condemned the coup and urged that Bazoum be reinstated but has not announced any intention to intervene militarily
- Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby flew to Niger over the weekend to help mediate the crisis, and posted pictures on social media showing him meeting with Bazoum
