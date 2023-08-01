Police on the sidelines of a march in support of the coup plotters in Niger’s capital Niamey. Photo: dpa
Niger coup: junta-led Burkina Faso and Mali warn against military intervention
- The military leadership of Mali and Burkina Faso voiced their support for the coup leaders in Niger, warn against military invention
- West Africa’s regional bloc, Ecowas, has warned it may use force to remove the military leader of the July 26 coup
