Silhouettes of members of the regional ECOWAS force are seen at the Denton Bridge check point in Banjul, Gambia in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
Silhouettes of members of the regional ECOWAS force are seen at the Denton Bridge check point in Banjul, Gambia in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
Africa
World /  Africa

West African leaders make plan for military intervention in Niger

  • The plan includes how and when to deploy forces, an ECOWAS leader said, but the bloc will not divulge details to the coup plotters
  • The 15-member party has already imposed sanctions and has threatened use of force if power is not restored to elected President Mohamed Bazoum

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:03am, 5 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Silhouettes of members of the regional ECOWAS force are seen at the Denton Bridge check point in Banjul, Gambia in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
Silhouettes of members of the regional ECOWAS force are seen at the Denton Bridge check point in Banjul, Gambia in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE