Silhouettes of members of the regional ECOWAS force are seen at the Denton Bridge check point in Banjul, Gambia in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
West African leaders make plan for military intervention in Niger
- The plan includes how and when to deploy forces, an ECOWAS leader said, but the bloc will not divulge details to the coup plotters
- The 15-member party has already imposed sanctions and has threatened use of force if power is not restored to elected President Mohamed Bazoum
