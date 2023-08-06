Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta, accompanied by some security forces, in Niamey early on Sunday. Photo: AP
Calm pervades Niger’s capital as deadline to reverse coup expires, no sign of intervention
- In the capital Niamey, citizens seem unfazed by the threat of outside military action following the junta’s July 26 power grab
- The coup has rocked the region, one of the poorest in the world and which has strategic significance for Russia, China and the West
