Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta, accompanied by some security forces, in Niamey early on Sunday. Photo: AP
Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta, accompanied by some security forces, in Niamey early on Sunday. Photo: AP
Africa
World /  Africa

Calm pervades Niger’s capital as deadline to reverse coup expires, no sign of intervention

  • In the capital Niamey, citizens seem unfazed by the threat of outside military action following the junta’s July 26 power grab
  • The coup has rocked the region, one of the poorest in the world and which has strategic significance for Russia, China and the West

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:10pm, 6 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta, accompanied by some security forces, in Niamey early on Sunday. Photo: AP
Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta, accompanied by some security forces, in Niamey early on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE