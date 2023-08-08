Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey. Photo: Reuters
Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey. Photo: Reuters
Africa
World /  Africa

Senior US diplomat Victoria Nuland meets with Niger coup leaders, had ‘difficult’ talks

  • Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland met with senior leaders of the military junta in Niger
  • She described the mutinous officers as unreceptive to US pressure to return the country to civilian rule

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:09am, 8 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey. Photo: Reuters
Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE