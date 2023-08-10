Members of the regional Ecowas force are seen at a check point in Gambia. The West African regional bloc is meting to discuss the next steps following a coup in Niger. Photo: Reuters
Niger junta names government, West African leaders to discuss next steps
- Niger’s junta named a new government, forcing its agenda before a summit of regional leaders who demanded they end their military takeover
- The bloc’s leaders are expected to agree on next steps, which could include military intervention – something an Ecowas official said would be a last resort
