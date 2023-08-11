Ecowas Senegalese troops hold their position in Barra, across from the Gambian capital Banjul in January 2017. The bloc has threatened to use force to reinstate the president of Niger. Photo: AP
West African bloc activates standby force for possible Niger intervention
- Ecowas says it wants peaceful restoration of democracy to the coup-hit nation, but all options including force are on the table
- The junta seized power last month has defied the bloc’s deadline to stand down, instead closing Niger airspace and vowing to defend the country against attack
