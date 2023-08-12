Former South African president Jacob Zuma sits in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg in January 2022. Photo: AFP
Former South African president Jacob Zuma sits in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg in January 2022. Photo: AFP
South Africa
World /  Africa

South Africa’s ex-leader Jacob Zuma freed as thousands released

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa granted clemency to many non-violent offenders, including his 81-year-old predecessor, who was convicted of contempt of court
  • Zuma’s incarceration in 2021 triggered the worst riots in South Africa since the end of white-minority rule, leaving 354 people dead

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:19am, 12 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former South African president Jacob Zuma sits in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg in January 2022. Photo: AFP
Former South African president Jacob Zuma sits in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg in January 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE