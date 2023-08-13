Sudanese people fleeing the conflict in the Darfur region. Photo: Photo
Fears of new civil war as fighting flares in South Darfur
- Darfur and Sudan’s capital Khartoum have borne the brunt of 4 months of fighting between the army and the paramilitary, led by rival generals vying for power
- At least 3,900 people have been killed nationwide, according to a conservative estimate, and 4 million people uprooted from their homes, UN says
