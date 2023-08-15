Niger’s deposed President Mohamed Bazoum at the UN headquarters in New York in September. Photo: Reuters
Niger’s deposed President Mohamed Bazoum at the UN headquarters in New York in September. Photo: Reuters
Africa
World /  Africa

Coup leaders ‘will prosecute Niger’s deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for high treason’

  • The announcement came hours after the mutinous officers said they were open to dialogue with West African nations to resolve the regional crisis
  • If convicted, Mohamed Bazoum – who is accused of undermining state security – could face the death penalty, according to Niger’s penal code

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:05am, 15 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Niger’s deposed President Mohamed Bazoum at the UN headquarters in New York in September. Photo: Reuters
Niger’s deposed President Mohamed Bazoum at the UN headquarters in New York in September. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE