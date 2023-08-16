TikTok continues to face potential bans in its major markets including the US and the European Union. Photo: AP
TikTok continues to face potential bans in its major markets including the US and the European Union. Photo: AP
TikTok
World /  Africa

Kenya to investigate TikTok over mental health, violence concerns

  • The move came after a private citizen complained that the app’s addictive nature would lead to a rise in depression and anxiety among the youth
  • Kenya’s speaker has asked the parliament’s Public Petitions Committee to look into the matter

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:54am, 16 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
TikTok continues to face potential bans in its major markets including the US and the European Union. Photo: AP
TikTok continues to face potential bans in its major markets including the US and the European Union. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE