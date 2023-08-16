TikTok continues to face potential bans in its major markets including the US and the European Union. Photo: AP
Kenya to investigate TikTok over mental health, violence concerns
- The move came after a private citizen complained that the app’s addictive nature would lead to a rise in depression and anxiety among the youth
- Kenya’s speaker has asked the parliament’s Public Petitions Committee to look into the matter
TikTok continues to face potential bans in its major markets including the US and the European Union. Photo: AP