Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta gather at a protest against foreign interference in Niamey on August 3. Photo: AP
Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta gather at a protest against foreign interference in Niamey on August 3. Photo: AP
Africa
World /  Africa

17 killed in Niger in first major jihadi attack since coup, fuelling Western fears

  • The ambush is a sign of possible escalation, as militant factions move into the security void caused by the overthrow of the country’s democratic government
  • New US envoy Kathleen FitzGibbon is expected to arrive in Niamey within days – the US has not had an ambassador in Niger for nearly two years

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:58am, 17 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta gather at a protest against foreign interference in Niamey on August 3. Photo: AP
Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta gather at a protest against foreign interference in Niamey on August 3. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE