Attendees of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff gathered to discuss plans for the deployment of a standby force to Niger. Photo: Xinhua
UN rights chief slams Niger coup: ‘very notion of freedom’ at stake, he warns

  • ‘Generals cannot take it upon themselves to defy – at a whim – the will of the people. Rule-by-gun has no place in today’s world’, Volker Turk said
  • The democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled last month in the country’s fifth coup since independence from France in 1960

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:28pm, 18 Aug, 2023

