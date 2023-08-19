West Africa’s regional bloc has threatened the use of force in reinstating the president of Niger after he was deposed by his military. Photo: AP
11 West Africa nations commit to a military deployment to restore ousted president of Niger: ‘ready to go anytime’
- But leaders also say they still favoured dialogue, and that Ecowas could send a diplomatic mission to Niger on Saturday
- Mohamed Bazoum, whose 2021 election was a landmark in Niger’s troubled history, has been held at the president’s official residence since the July 26 coup
