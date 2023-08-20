Volunteers gather near General Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niamey on August 19 responding to the call from several organisations to be registered as civilian auxiliaries to potentially mobilise in support of the armed forces. Photo: AFP
Niger junta pledges return to democracy in 3 years, as Western African allies vow to reverse coup
- The leader of last month’s coup gave the government 30 days to define a framework for a return to democracy after a transition that ‘cannot exceed 3 years’
- Ecowas said it’s still hoping to solve the crisis in Niger by diplomatic means, but it stands ready to apply force to overturn the July 26 coup if talks fail
