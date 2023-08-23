The Burri being towed away in the Suez Canal after a collision with Singapore-flagged tanker BW Lesmes. Photo: Suez Canal Authority via AP
Suez Canal: Singapore-flagged vessel collides with tanker causing transit delay, traffic set to resume
- Two tankers collided in the Suez Canal and disrupted transit through the crucial waterway, but authorities say traffic is set to return to normal shortly
- The disruption comes after several ships have run aground or broken down in the Suez Canal over the past few years
The Burri being towed away in the Suez Canal after a collision with Singapore-flagged tanker BW Lesmes. Photo: Suez Canal Authority via AP