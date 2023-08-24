Zimbabweans wait in a line to cast their votes in the 2023 general election in Epworth, Harare on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Zimbabweans wait in a line to cast their votes in the 2023 general election in Epworth, Harare on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
High-stakes Zimbabwe election spills into day two as opposition alleges rigging

  • Long delays marred the start of balloting in key districts and sparked accusations of voter suppression
  • President Emmerson Mnangagwa, nicknamed the ‘Crocodile’, is fighting for re-election against main rival Nelson Chamisa

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:58am, 24 Aug, 2023

