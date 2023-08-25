A Zimbabwean police officer monitors a polling station during Zimbabwe’s presidential and legislative elections in Bulawayo on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Zimbabwe police arrest 41 election monitors as votes are counted after widespread delays
- Those arrested were working with two accredited monitoring organisations which deployed more than 7,500 observers nationwide
- A police spokesman accused the monitors of being involved in ‘subversive and criminal activities’ as part of an opposition plan to fabricate the results
